Tarasa Lashawn Dean, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Tarasa Lashawn Dean, 35, will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Dean was born born April 28, 1995.

She peacefully went home to be with the Lord on March 25 2021, in the comforts of her home.

She leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Susan Smith; her stepmother, Shirley Dean; three beautiful children, five brothers; four sisters; her dedicated domestic partner; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and her bonus mother, Richard and Sherran Dean.

The family will receive friends Monday, April 5 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

