Tanisha LaShaun Howell Patterson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Tanisha LaShaun Howell Patterson will be held Saturday April 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Patterson, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Tanisha was born on January 18, 1984 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Janeen Howell Runyon and Anthony C. Warren.

She excelled in her studies and was well-loved by her classmates and teachers. In 2001, as a high school senior, she was crowned the Junior Civic League’s “Miss Cinderella”. Tanisha was a 2002 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She obtained her medical coding and billing degree from National College and worked as a certified homecare aide. She then attended the Akron Breckingridge School of Nursing and earned her registered nursing degree.

She was employed by Buckeye Health of Akron, Ohio. Tanisha is a member of Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, in Youngstown, where she participated in the Chosen Generation Mime Ministry and the Kings Dominion Choir.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory her husband, Damien L. Patterson and her son, Damien M. Patterson, of Akron; her parents of Youngstown; her brother, John A. Runyon (Morgan Burke, fiancée); her maternal grandparents, James and Janet Howell of Youngstown; her paternal grandmother, Helen Warren Murray of Youngstown; her aunt Corrine Warren; her uncles, Jon (Adrienne) Howell; Jeffrey Howell; six stepchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great grandparents John and Dorothy Warren.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

