YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Tammy R. Montgomery will be held Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Montgomery passed on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at age 59.

She was born to Richard E. Montgomery, Sr. and Cynthia J. Montgomery, on July 30, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio.

She is a 1981 graduate of South High School and attended Eastern Gateway College with a major in Accounting.

Tammy loved playing bingo, fashion, morning devotionals and reading biblical scriptures, old school and gospel music and spending time with family and friends.

Tammy was very proud of her 27 years sobriety and remained active with her recovery group and held the office of secretary and treasurer.

She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Richard E. Montgomery, Sr.; four children, daughter-in-love/caregiver, Ronnita Johnson and sons, Aaron, Jemarr and Terry, Robbins; 16 grandchildren, Jeremiah Robbins, Airej’ Robbins, Ciar Robbins, Jamarr Jr., Tay’marr, Jemarrion Robbins, Xyanna Robbins, Xair Robbins, Xyon Robbins, Jailaiha Harrison, Terriona Robbins, T’quwan, Terra’naiyah Robbins, Trae’sion Robbins, Rayshon Pearce and Nivelyn Figueroa; great-granddaughter, True Robbins; Goddaughters, Alisha (Bootsy) Davis and Cher’rea Sarbaro; her siblings, Richard (Arneta) Montgomery of Twinsburg, Ohio and Robyn Williams of Jacksonville, Florida and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and very close friends too many to name.

Tammy is preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Montgomery and granddaughter, Je’Marrauri Doss.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service. Repast for family and friends immediately following.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

