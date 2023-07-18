YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Tamika J. Owens will be held Friday, July 21, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511. The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on the same day at the Jaylex Event Center.

Tamika passed away Thursday, July 6.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

