FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. T.F. Maxon Cromartie will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Road in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Cromartie departed this life on Monday, February 7, 2022 in Austell, Georgia, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 84 years old.

Mr. Cromartie was born October 10, 1937 in Elizabethtown, North Carolina a son of Cora Lee Willis and James Gline Cromartie.

He served in the United States Army from 1961, to be honorably discharged in 1963.

As a hard worker, he was employed for many years at the former National Castings Steel in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

T. F. was always a dapper dresser. He and his brother, James, were constantly in competition with each other by wearing the perfect tailored suits and very clean haircuts at the Gentleman Quarters Barber Shop in Youngstown, Ohio.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory his loving children, Troy, Pamela, Kimberly and Felicia Bacon; his baby sister, Patricia Cromartie; two nieces; four nephews; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, JoAnne Bacon and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James Cromartie; his sister, Mary Lou Blanch Cromartie and his great-grandson, Ahmed Anderson.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 19 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

