Sylvia Marian Randolph, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Miss Sylvia Marian Randolph will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Ms. Randolph affectionately known as the “Senorita,” departed this life Thursday, February 25, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Sylvia was born January 13, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the youngest of four children born to Sylvester Walter and Rosetta Pattie Randolph.

To Sylvia, who was in church choirs from her childhood until she reached her Eternal Home, music was life. God gifted Sylvia and her family with a talent for music. In childhood, she sang with her brothers and sister accompanied by their mother on the piano. As adults, the siblings enjoyed singing together at reunions and on special occasions. As an active member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Youngstown, Ohio, Sylvia directed and sang in choirs and performed solos when requested. Her rich and resonant alto/tenor filled everything she sang with soul.

Her high energy and kind-hearted spirit made Sylvia an excellent aunt. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, watching movies, playing cards and making fudge. She wasn’t overly indulgent, though. If she caught one of the “midgets” misbehaving she might “thump” them or promise to “bite their ear.” She had a sweet tooth like no other. You could be sure to find Skittles or Starbursts or some type of candy in her purse. She enjoyed salty snacks as well. While working in the office, Sylvia enjoyed discovering interesting chip flavors to share with her coworkers.

She leaves to cherish precious memories her two brothers, Walter Lee (Grace) and Harold James (Janice); sister, Pattie Marie Jones (Tom); nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 13 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

