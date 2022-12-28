SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Sydne Marshall Morgan will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 4 Walnut Street in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Morgan was born November 1, 1962 to Marcella Morgan and the late James Pennington.

Sydne departed this life suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Sydne (affectionately known as “Beanie”) grew up in a loving Christian home in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He joined Second Baptist Church at an early age.

Sydne attended public school, graduating from Sharpsville High School in 1980. During his school years, Sydne received an achievement award for perfect attendance.

After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he received a Certificate of Merit, signed by the President of the United States (Richard Nixon) for his service to the community and to the nation.

After receiving an honorable discharge, Sydne returned to Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Sydne held various jobs throughout Mercer County, including serving as a caregiver for Mercer County, assigned to disabled house-bound members of the community. His current position was with the Health Care Services Group, where he received a certificate of excellence.

Some of the things Sydne loved was listening to music and singing, cooking, visiting family gatherings/cookouts, attending many sporting and social events with friends. He was also an avid Steelers fan. He loved people and would go out of his way to assist anyone in need. He had a gentle, loving, kind and giving spirit.

Sydne leaves to cherish his precious memory, his mother, Marcella Morgan; aunts, Loretta Hopkins of Anaheim, California, Michele McMorris of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Saundra Morgan of Mascoutah, Illinois and Nell Dawson of Sharon, Pennsylvania; cousins who were like brothers, Maury Hopkins of Long Beach, California, Theron Morgan of O’Fallon, Illinois, David Greer of Bowie, Maryland and Larry Lee of Sharon, Pennsylvania and nieces who were like sisters, Ursula Hanner, Kristee Hopkins, Angel Willis and Tasha. He also leaves a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends and co-workers, who are too numerous to list.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 30, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. Our dear Beanie will surely be missed by all. 2 Tim 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race …”

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

