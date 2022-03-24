FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Susie May Williams will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Morris Chapel AME Church, 926 Darr Ave in Farrell, PA. Ms. Williams departed this life March 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.
