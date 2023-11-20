YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Sonseeahray “Sonnie” Crosby Long, 59 of Columbus, finished her earthly task on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Mrs. Long was born March 17, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio to Theodore and Gladys Crosby Stafford.

She was a 1982 East High School graduate and studied with the University of Phoenix.

After graduation she met and married Matthew Long (deceased) and this union had four children to love and adore, Shaleea May (Tyrone), Chacara, Matthias and Malachi (Danielle).

Among her multiple employments, she was most proud of driving for Youngstown City Schools and the Western Reserve Transit Authority.

She had a passion for family, friends, grandchildren and above all Christ Jesus and, despite her ailments, rarely missed church at New Salem Baptist Church of Columbus.

Sonseeahray leaves to mourn, her four children; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and was awaiting the arrival of a third; her siblings, Dana (Tiffany), Chere (Carl), Shannon (Miho) and Kevin; sister-in-law, Jo-Ann and a host of nieces, nephews, who were all so dear to her. She will also be remembered by Gloria Steward and a host of other family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; brother, Carvelle (Le’Vona deceased); nephew, Tijuan; stepsister, Shaedawn and in-laws, Rahman and Alice Long, Jeffrey and La’Mon.

There will be a public visitation and service from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023, in the chapel of the J. E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue.

Romans 8:35–39 declares, “…For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

