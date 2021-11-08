Sloane U. Matthews, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Sloane U. Matthews will be held Monday, November 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ruth AME Zion Church, 95 W. Connelly Blvd. in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Matthews passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Sloane was born March 22, 1975 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Helena Smith and Thomas Matthews, Sr.

Sloane was an energetic soul with an infectious smile who touched the lives of all who he encountered. During his school years Sloane was known to be a top athlete. He took that competitive nature into adulthood taking every game played seriously. He was always willing to take the time to hold a conversation and that resulted in him sprinkling jewels of advice to family and friends along his life journey.

Sloane leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his long time companion, Jodi Doddo; his children, Brandon Matthews, Lenni Matthews, Vantajah Rankin, Chynna Matthews, Jabree Matthews, Myrakle Matthews, Zy’Laun Matthews, Zy’awna Matthews and Tyjon Matthews; Amber Dye, Tatyana Rankin, Denzel Dye, Camren Gash and Kylee Gash, all whom he considered to be his children; his siblings, Sheldon Amos (his sister, Cynthia Amos), Melvin Amos, Pauline (Renay) Franklin, Thomas Matthews II (his sister, Jennifer Matthews), Shaun Matthews, Stepfon Matthews, Sr. (his sister, Toya Matthews), Kahn Matthews (his sister, Atlasia Matthews), Rondell McClinton (his sister, Denise McClinton), Roman McClinton, Shane Matthews, Olivia Matthews and Matt Matthews; also several younger siblings by his fathers long time companion, Onia Hulley; his special aunts, Lenora Flint of California, Francina Reed of New Jersey, Lisa and Mary Norman; several grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews cousins who are too many to name but all of whom he loved just the same. Sloane will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 8 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Please continue to follow CjDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Sloane U. Matthews