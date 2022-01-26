YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Shirley King, 85, will be held Friday January 28, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. King departed this life January 20, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday January 28, 2022 from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

