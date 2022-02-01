CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Shirley Ann Talbert will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt Calvary Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1000 3rd Street NE in Canton, Ohio.

Shirley A. Talbert, 80, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

She was born on February 19, 1941 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of William and Lorean Garner Baity.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Amon Talbert, Sr.; son, Anthony Joel; brothers, Jerry Garner, Robert and Stephan Baity; sister, Marilyn Fields and grandson, Elliott Baker.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughters, Jacqueline K., Cheryl D., Lisa A., Maria L. and Stephanie E. Talbert; son, Amon, Jr.; stepson, Jerry (Helen) Knighton; grandchildren, Ashley Motley, Stefan Talbert, Tierra (Craig) Adams, Luther Anderson IV, Jaleesa Talbert; Desmond Rorie, Jr., Denzel (Bianca) Anderson, Raymond Wesley III, Pierre Ervin, LeBron Rorie, Rudy (Sharima) Burt and Stephanie D. Talbert; great-grandchildren, Terris, Ariahna and Tyreese Snell, Jeremiah, Malachi, Naomi and Israel Adams, Clorien, Kymora and Gianna Babb, Stefan Talbert, Jr. and Royalty Talbert, Amos and Asa Wesley; brothers, William, Daniel, Kenneth and Charles Baity; sisters, Sharon (Mo) Sultan and, Linda (Tommy) Jenkins; sisters-in-law, Julia Oree of South Carolina and Nancy Simmons of New York; brother-in-law, Brisco Talbert of Canton, Ohio, special niece Marcella White, South Carolina and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 3 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

At the request of the family, friends are asked to attend the visitation and the service be reserved for close family friends and the immediate family only.

Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery in Canton, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

