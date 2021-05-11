Shawn D. Byers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Shawn D. Byers will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church in Youngstown.

Ms. Byers, 53 of Youngstown, entered eternal life Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Shawn was born April 5, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Arnold Burnett and Brenda Byers.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and furthered her education by earning associate degrees in business and computer science.

She was a faithful member of Grace Evangelistic Temple Church, where she served as the secretary. She was formerly employed as a receptionist for the Jewish Community Center.

Her caring personality and great sense of humor will be deeply missed by those who loved her. She leaves to forever cherish her memory her parents, with whom she made her home; her loving children, Brandalyn Byers Kemp, Natalie, Daniel, Cassandra (Mont’e) Byers Warren, Iris and Joel Byers; her brother, Jerry Walker; seven grandchildren; a host of relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Catherine William, Evelyn Burnett and Lealer Brown; her aunt, Margaret Byers Anderson and her brother, Craig Franklin.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 14 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Shawn D. Byers