Sharon P.R. Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Sharon P. R. Hicks will be held Thursday, February 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown.

Ms. Hicks departed this life Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Boardman, Ohio.

Ms. Hicks was born April 12, 1990 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Robert Ray Hicks, Sr. and Naomi Paulette Lundy.

She was employed as a customer service representative at AT&T in Boardman.

She was a loving sister and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving mother; her siblings and her daughter, Sinai Pearline Hicks who was born just a few weeks ago.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ray Hicks, Sr.

Friends may call Thursday, February 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.