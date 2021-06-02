Sharon E. Cooke, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Sharon Evelyn Cooke, 80, will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Apostle-Prophet Angelane Austin will officiating and deliver the eulogy.

Sharon passed away Thursday morning, May 27, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Sharon (Evelyn) was born January 17, 1941 to the late William and Emma Martin Shepard.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Sharon E. Cooke

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.