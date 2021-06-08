Shaquala M. Hopkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Shaquala M. Hopkins will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Hopkins departed this life Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

