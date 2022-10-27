FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Shanta L. Thomas will be held Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC, 1825 Roemer Blvd., in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Thomas departed this life Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Friends may call Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the church and on Monday, October 31 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Brookfield Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mrs. Shanta “Shonnie Bell” Thomas.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.