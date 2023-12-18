YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon Lyniece Jennings, a beacon of light with an infectious energy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the age of 40 after a short season of illness.

She was born on June 9, 1983, in Youngstown, Ohio, to her loving father the late Dwayne Croft and Rosalyn Jennings.

Shannon’s radiant spirit touched the lives of all those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Shannon possessed a boundless enthusiasm for life and had a magnetic charm that captivated everyone around her. Her laughter was contagious and her willingness to help others knew no bounds.

Shannon dedicated her career to the field of healthcare, working as a dedicated medical assistant at Real Care. Her compassionate nature and dedication to her patients were evident in everything she did.

She was a proud resident of Youngstown and graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Shannon was deeply devoted to her family. She leaves behind her adoring son, Cato Sly, who was her pride and joy. She was blessed to see him recently walk across the stage as a graduate of Chaney High School. She provided cherished memories for her mother, Rosalyn and adored her siblings, Lichelle, Dionne, Amber, Shayla, Aaron and Marquis. In truth Shannon loved organizing family gatherings and spending time with those she loved. Besides her immediate family, she leaves a legacy of love among the vast score of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her loving presence will continue to guide and inspire the family throughout their remaining lives.

She was authentic and genuine in all her encounters and loved to bring people together. This birthed her vision to become the owner and operator of Tropical Events, as an event planner with a keen eye for attention to detail, opulence and entertainment. Highly organized, she could execute special events quickly.

Shannon’s zest for life was truly contagious and she had an undeniable impact on the lives of those around her. She leaves behind a void that can never be filled but her memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family, friends and colleagues.

A public viewing and visitation with the Jennings family will be held to honor and celebrate Shannon’s remarkable life at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at the Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio, starting at 9:00 a.m. Following the viewing, a “Let’s Get Tropical” themed celebration will be held at the church at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor James Bowie, where members of Shannon’s beloved village will gather to celebrate Shannon’s love and energy, while exchanging precious memories of her endearing heart. All are welcomed and encouraged to wear bright, vibrant colored attire which symbolizes her transition to eternal peace.

Although Shannon’s physical presence may no longer be with us, her spirit will forever live on in our hearts. Let us come together to celebrate the life of this incredible woman who brought such brightness and warmth to our lives. Shannon Lyniece Jennings, you will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Rest in eternal peace, dear Shannon.

As a result of this untimely experience, the Jennings family has entrusted the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH, 330-782-8500.

A LETTER FROM HEAVEN

To my dearest family, some things I’d like to say.

But first of all, to let you know, that I arrived okay.

I’m writing this from heaven.

Here I dwell with God above.

Here, there’s no more tears of sadness;

Here is just eternal love.

Please do not be unhappy just because I am out of sight.

Remember that I am with you every morning, noon and night.

That day I had to leave you when my life on earth was through.

God picked me up and hugged me and He said, “I welcome you.

Its good to have you back again,

You were missed while you were gone.

As for your dearest family,

They’ll be here later on.

I need you here so badly, you are part of my plan.

There is so much that we can do, to help our mortal man”.

God gave me a list of things, that he wished for me to do.

And foremost on the list, was to watch and care for you.

And when you lie in bed at night the days chores put to flight.

God and I are closest to you….in the middle of the night.

When you think of my life on earth, and all those loving years.

Because you are only human, they are bound to bring you tears.

But do not be afraid to cry; it does relieve the pain.

Remember there would be no flowers, unless there was some rain.

I wish that I could tell you all that God has planned.

But if I were to tell you , you wouldn’t understand.

But one thing is for certain, though my life on earth is over.

I’m closer to you now, than I ever was before.

There are rocky roads ahead of you and many hills to climb;

But together we can do it by taking one day at a time.

It was always my philosophy and Id like it for you too;

That as you give unto the world, the world will give to you.

If you can help somebody who is in sorrow and pain;

Then you can say to God at night….My day was not in vain.

And now I am contented… that my life was worthwhile.

Knowing as I passed along the way I made somebody smile.

So if you meet somebody who is sad and feeling low;

Just lend a hand to pick them up, as on your way you go.

When you’re walking down the street and you’ve got me on your mind;

I’m walking in your footsteps only half a step behind.

And when its time for you to go…from that body to be free.

Remember your’e not going…you’re coming here to me.

By Ruth Ann Mahaffey

