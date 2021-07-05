Shane Patrick Griffin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Mr. Shane Patrick Griffin, 50, was called to rest late Sunday evening on June 27, 2021.

Mr. Griffin was born on May 10, 1971 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Jasper and Shirley Robinson Griffin.

He was a 1991 East High School graduate.

For many years he worked as a welder/burner. Additionally, he obtained his CDL and his Auto Mechanic Certification from TCTC.

Mr. Griffin loved old school cars, working on and talking about cars, and collected movie memorabilia. He was a advent listener of old school music. He loved the Parliament Funkadelic music from George Clinton and Bootsy Collins. He was a die hard Cleveland Browns fan.

Shane and Gloris went to East High together and in 2002 they reunited with one another. Shane and Gloris got married on September 10, 2005 in Youngstown, Ohio. Shane and Gloris adored each other “Team Griffin”! During their time together, they enjoyed growing in the Lord, spending time with family, vacationing, long road trips, laughing with one another, and listening to audio books.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife Gloris (Joy) Griffin and her two daughters Dessera McClendon and Jazz’mine (Joshua) Harsch whom he raised as his own daughters; two special young men who he referred to as his sons Marquis Harris, Marcus Hayden; two grandsons, Luis Alberto Guzman, Luke Patrick Harsch; two sisters, Tammy Griffin, Zaneta Griffin(Sean Griffin); two nephews Sean Griffin, Kylel Griffin; a niece, Sarai Frazier and a host of family members and close friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, grandparents and his brother Sean Griffin.

A Visitation was held Friday, July 2, 2021 at J.E. Washington Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.