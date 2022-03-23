YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Sarah Ruth Tate will be held Saturday March 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Youngstown, Ohio. She was called home on March 19, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Sarah Ruth “Minnie Mae” Stewart Tate , daughter of late Josephine Stewart was born January 15, 1936 in Prairie Point, Mississippi in Noxubee County.

Sarah enjoyed playing basketball, spelling, reading and spending time with her family. Sarah professed her life to Christ in 1978. Serving the Lord in various churches in Youngstown Oh. She was a dedicated member of Victory Christian Center in Coitsville, Ohio.

Sarah was a retired assembly worker of General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio Local #1112, where she began working in July 1978 and retiring in 2000.

She loved spending time in her garden, reading the Bible, cooking, cleaning and watching her favorite shows, Wheel of Fortune and Family Feud.

Her beautiful life and memory will forever be cherished in the lives of her six children under union in 1955: Davanzo Tate Sr. (Rita), Phyllis Brown, Casandra Tate-Lucas, Kenneth Tate (Elisa), Arlegus Tate III (Tracey) and Tanashia Tate. Sarah will always have a place in her grandchildren’s heart; Delainey M. Wellington (who she absolutely adored), Yasha Moore, Davanzo Jr.,Sarah N. Tate, Christopher A. Brooks, and Tierra D. Willis (her shining star). Sarah also leaves behind six great-grandchildren and a plethora of nieces, nephews and cousins who she loved dearly.

At Heaven’s gate, she was met by her mother Josephine Stewart; her grandmother, Minnie Gilkey Stewart; her grandfather, Nathaniel Stewart; her brother, Joseph Stewart and her son-in-law, Booker T. Brown.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Sarah Tate

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.