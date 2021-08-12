Sarah Douthit, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Sarah Douthit will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Ave in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Sarah departed this life August 5, 2021 at her residence in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Douthit was a loving mother and friend who will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Robin and Kim Douthit; her sisters, Peggy Evans and Shirley Evans; her brothers, Clement Evans, John Evans and Kenny Evans; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Walter and Dan Evans; and her sister, Ruth Paige.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

