YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Sarah Ann Austin will be held Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Austin departed this life May 10, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

