YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Sandra Laree Harris will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Harris of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life, Saturday February 5 at Hospice of the Valley, at the age of 62 following complications due to cancer.

Sandra was born December 5, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of William, Sr. and Beatrice Harris.

She attended Youngstown State University where she studied accounting.

She was formerly employed at Magna Lordstown Seating Systems as an assembly line worker, retiring after 15 years.

She enjoyed traveling, taking trips to the casino and spending time with friends and family.

She leaves to cherish her memory her loving son, Jason Harris of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Janiqua, Jazmine, Jaiden, Jaleah and Amari; two great-grandchildren, Joshua and Tah’Jae; two brothers, William (Junie) Harris, Jr. and Kenneth (Tyrone) Harris, both of Youngstown; two sisters, Denise (Niecey) Sydney of Youngstown and Carolyn (Earnest) Pugh of Columbus, Ohio; her best friend of 41 years, Eleen (Doll) Wilson of New Castle, Pennsylvania; close friend, Cathy Richardson of Youngstown; her dear boyfriend, David Garrett of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Richard Harris and Anthony (Maurice) Harris and her parents, William, Sr. and Beatrice Harris.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 17 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

