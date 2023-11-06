FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sadie Essie Mae Smith, a cherished and beloved member of the community, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the age of 94.

She was born on March 5, 1929, in Washington, D.C.

Sadie’s spirit touched the lives of many, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

During her life journey, Sadie dedicated herself to learning and achieving academic success. She pursued higher education and earned college credits, showcasing her determination and commitment to personal growth. Sadie’s passion for knowledge extended beyond the classroom as she embarked on a career as a nutritionist. Through her work in the food service industry, she provided valuable guidance and assistance to those seeking a healthier lifestyle.

In her quiet strength, Sadie’s resilience in the face of adversity and her unwavering faith served as a beacon of hope for those around her. Sadie touched the lives of many, offering her love and support to anyone in need.

Sadie’s legacy lives on through her devoted son, Theodore Lunsford. She was a pillar of strength and love in her family and her memory will forever be a source of comfort and guidance. Sadie’s unconditional love extended to her three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, whom she adored with all her heart. She found immense joy in being an integral part of their lives, creating treasured memories that will be cherished forever.

As we gather to pay our final respects and celebrate the remarkable life of Sadie Essie Mae Smith, please join us for a public viewing at Valley Baptist Church on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Together, as a community, we will honor and remember the legacy of this extraordinary woman who graced our lives with her presence.

Sadie’s departure leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew her but her spirit and loving nature will forever be remembered. Her memory will continue to inspire us to embrace life with grace, kindness, and gratitude. May her soul find eternal peace and may her memory live on in the hearts of all who were touched by her remarkable spirit. In each cherished memory, we keep her alive. Though she is gone, her love will forever survive.

The Smith Family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 1059 Hamilton Avenue, Farrell Pennsylvania with the ministry of comfort and after-life care arrangements.

