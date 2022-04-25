FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr Roy M. Gibson will be held Saturday April 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC 1825 Roemer Blvd. in Farrell, P ennsylvania. Mr. Gibson departed this life April 21, 2022 at his residence in Farrell.

The family will receive Saturday April 30, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. Please continue to follow CDC recommendations by wearing a mask and practice social distancing.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

