Rosalee Evans Brown, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Rosalee Evans Brown will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamilton Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Rosalee Evans Brown, 94, departed this life to be with the Lord on Friday, January 12, 2021 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Rosalee was born February 27, 1926 a daughter of Roosevelt and Lunette McClean Evans. She was the second child of 12 children and received her formal education in North Carolina.

She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist faith.

Mrs. Rosalee was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother-in-love. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and helping loved ones and friends. She will be deeply missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Dorothy “Dot” Bridges, Robert James of Maury, Ohio, Christopher (Carol) of Campbell, Ohio, Donald (Sylvia) of Erie, Pennsylvania and Elton (Andrea) of Farrell, Pennsylvania; her siblings, Geraldine Wyatt of Arizona and Betty Carter of Washington, D.C. and Willie James Billy Evans of Poughkeepsie, New York; a host of grandchildren, including Rosalind “Rossie” Brown and her companion, Clinton Lewis, with whom she made her home; great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Brown, who passed away December 3, 1991; her parents; her siblings, Willie Frazier Evans, Joseph Williams, John Belton, Barbara, Deloris, Marguerite, Louise and Shirley; her son, John Wayne and her grandsons, Bobby Brown and Khalil Hopson.

Friends will be received Tuesday, January 19 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

