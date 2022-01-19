YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Nathan Ware, 66 of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Ronald was born on September 11, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio to Cicero Ware and Luella Floyd-Ware.

Ronald was a 1973 graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

After graduation Ronald worked for Commercial Shearing and then enlisted into the U.S. Navy in 1974, where he was stationed in Pensacola, Florida.

Ronald enjoyed listening to music and watching sports.

Ronald is survived by his mother, Luella; a daughter, Nicole Ware-Winford; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Ware and Janice (Perry) Harrison and brother Gary Ware, all of Youngstown; sister-in-law, Mintha Ware of Canton, as well as a host of family and friends.

Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Cicero and brothers, Norman Ware and Leland Ware.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

