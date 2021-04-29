Ronald Lee Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Harris, affectionately known as “Ronnie” transitioned from this life to a peaceful rest on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center, Boardman, Ohio.

Ronnie was born, March 20, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Solomon T. Harris and Juanita (Prude, Harris) Sharper. He was the oldest of six children.

He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized while attending Third Baptist Church. He later joined his family at World Fellowship Interdenominational Church, under the leadership of the late Rev. Elizabeth Powell.

Ronnie graduated from South High school, Youngstown, Ohio.

He worked several years as a crane operator for the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company and later became a self-employed, skilled painter.

The family appreciated Ronnie’s back-yard mechanical skills and admired his “GTO”, black, super-sport with red scoop – a car before its time! He always took great pride in all that he did. Not only was he neat and organized, he was often noticed and complimented for his dress appearance. Leisure time was never boring for him. He enjoyed cooking, (we will never forget his “melt in your mouth” Lemon Meringue pies), reading great books, sitting at the computer, watching television and supporting his favorite football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. A lot of his nights were spent gazing through his huge telescope on starry nights. He was also an avid collector of race cars, tractors and fishing poles. A walk in the park and sitting on a river bank fishing was something he enjoyed. This was a special time for Ronnie to meditate and have a little talk with Jesus. The family will always remember the twinkle in his eye when he laughed at his own jokes – “such a sweet spirited soul”.

Ronnie leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his dear 97 year old mother, Juanita Sharper; three sisters, Juanita Holloway, Josephine Johnson and Lyneice Sharper; one brother, Jerry (Juanita) Sharper (residents of Austintown, Boardman and Youngstown, Ohio) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and treasured friends.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Solomon T. Harris; his stepfather, Charles Sharper; Jr. and brother, Jerome Sharper.

A memorial service will be held for the immediate family in the near future. Social distancing will be adhered to and masks are required.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

