FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Campbell will be held Monday, August 22, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Second Baptist Church, 1138 Spearman Avenue, in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

M. Campbell of Farrell, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by his loved ones.

Ronnie, affectionately known as “Hoss”, he was born on June 26, 1949, in Sharon, Pennsylvania a son of Joseph and Frances (Thomas) Campbell.

He was a 1968 graduate of Sharon High School, where he was a basketball standout.

Upon graduating he enlisted into the United States Air Force, where he served tours in Turkey and England. After an honorable discharge, he was employed at Westinghouse, National Malleable & Amp Steel Castings, Sharon Steel and essentially retired from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio.

Ronnie enjoyed watching his favorite football team play, the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as TikToks, playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Dianne Campbell; his daughter, Rhonda Campbell Pierce; son, Maurice (Tessica) Campbell; daughter, Dana Coleman; his stepchildren, Dewayne Thompson, Sr. (Desirae) and Tameka Thompson and Naquaia Talbert, his siblings, William “Tiny” Campbell, Robert Wade Campbell, Sandra L. Campbell, Valeria (Michael) Malloy and Donald “Soupy” Campbell; his 11 grandchildren, Thomas Pierce, Jr., Rukaiah Pierce, Maurice Campbell, Jr., Yamarah Campbell, Marcellus Campbell, Ronald Campbell, Marcella Campbell, Sidney Paris, Jr., Charles Richardson, Jr., Dawaisha Thompson, Brianna Thompson and Dewayne Thompson, Jr., as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Joseph and Francis Campbell; his brothers, Keith “Keke” Campbell and Joseph Campbell, Jr. and his sisters. Pamela R. Scott and Marcella Ann Campbell.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Ronald Campbell.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.