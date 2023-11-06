YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney Louis Hicks, a beloved father, son and friend passed away on Friday, November 3, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio at the age of 57.

Born on May 11, 1966, in Jasper, Alabama, Rodney was the second son, born to the union of Willeen Collins-Hicks and George Hicks.

Rodney stood tall and stoic using his intellect to challenge the minds of others. His pursuit of knowledge led him to earn an associate degree, which he utilized throughout his career.

He was a valued member of the Blue Stream Professional Services LLC team, where his expertise and commitment were widely recognized and appreciated.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, the best parts of Rodney Louis Hicks will always live on in the loved ones who share fond memories. Rodney imparted life lessons that will forever serve as a reminder to his children to look behind the curtain of life, as he would have, as they forge their futures.

Rodney was also married to Vicki Hicks, although they divorced, they remained trusted friends and supportive parents to their children and to each another. He also leaves a beloved niece, Shayla Hicks of Columbus Ohio and a score of relatives in Youngstown, Alabama and Georgia.

He served in the United States Navy as an industrial maintenance technician from 1984-1988.

In his free time, Rodney enjoyed watching movies, researching spirituality, spending time with his children and rooting for the Cleveland Browns.

Rodney’s impact extended beyond his immediate family. He was cherished by friends, colleagues and all those fortunate enough to be loved by him.

He was welcomed at Heaven’s gate by his awaiting parents and his brother, Bryant (Keith) Hicks.

Honoring his request, there will be no public viewing or services. Rodney will be laid to rest in a private ceremony surrounded by his loved ones. It was his desire to remain in the hearts and memories of those who knew him best.

The Hicks Family entrusted J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, with the ministry of comfort and after-life care arrangements.

