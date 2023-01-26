YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Rochelle Frazer will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Yopungstown, Ohio. Peacefully, and surrounded by her family, Rochelle “Buttons” Frazer passed away on January 24, 2023 at the age of 63.

Born on May 20th, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, she attended Cardinal Mooney High School. And upon completion, she went to Howard University.

In her later years, she joined Blue Cross Blue Shield, where she will also be missed.

Buttons will be lovingly remembered by Benjamin and Peggy Frazer-her loving parents. She will also be missed by her strong-willed children, Roxanne and Jeremy Frazer-both of which she was very proud of and loved deeply. She will be fondly missed by her aunts, uncles, a host of cousins, and friends within her community. She will also be remembered by all that knew her as a beautiful, stylish woman-who could get along with anyone. She was the life of the party, and was known for speaking her mind. Buttons had a passion for fashion, which usually made her the baddest dressed in the room. She will be so deeply missed and always loved.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

