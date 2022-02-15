YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Robinnetta (Cheatham) Brady was held Friday, February 18, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Brady 65, departed this earthly life with The Most High’s love and grace on Saturday, February 5, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

Robinnetta, affectionately known as “Robin”, was born on January 9, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Robert Teague and Ruby Cheatham.

She was a homemaker who opened her doors and heart to family, friends and others in need. Her love was unwavering as she reared eight children and assisted in raising her grandchildren. Her continued love, support and spiritual counsel assisted heavily in her great efforts to be who The Most High called her to be for all who love her.

Robin’s passion for the youth led her to work with Youngstown City Schools as a child advocate; she saw the need and heeded the call.

She was a loving mother and grandmother who did not sugar coat anything. She truly loved spending time with her children and grandchildren playing board games, Monopoly being her favorite. She was fiercely competitive. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends playing cards- Keno, Bid Wiz and Spades. A few of her hobbies included training her dog, pet fish and nurturing plants, listening to music (Charlie Wilson was a favorite). She had an eye for finding a good deal and would shop at any department store. If it looked good and felt she or any one of her loved ones could make use of it, she bought it. (Everyone knows she is the Cleanest Hoarder). She had a passion for fashion and dressing and she made sure she matched from head to toe. She also loved to cook and experiment with different types of foods and recipes and somehow, she always made it work.

Listening to Gospel music, worship, praying and praising The Most High was not only a daily routine but a way of life for her. Robin was a woman of great faith. She made sure that her children and grandchildren also knew that HE is real. She taught us how to pray and to trust in only Him.

She was a mother to all who needed her love and kindness. She leaves to cherish her memories, Ruby Cheatham, her mother; two brothers, Brad Cheathamm Sr. and Nathaniel Cheathamm Sr.; a cousin/sister, Althea SlyMitchem and a cousin/brother, Willie Sly, Sr.; eight children: four sons and four daughters, Kisha Brady of Youngstown, Calvin (Rasheemah) Brady of Norwalk, Connecticut, Adam Brady of Greenville, South Carolina, Christian Hairston of Canfield, Justise (Constance) Hairston of Bristol, Connecticut, Eric Brady of Columbus, Charity Brady of Austintown and Ebony Parker of Youngstown; a nephew/son, Nathaniel (Peanut) Cheatham, Jr. of Youngstown; a Goddaughter, Latoya Hall of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Jakeace (Keacy), Tateyona (Tay Tay), Calvin, Jr. (Little Cj), Teairra (TeTe), Tahlia, Samauel (Sammy), Victoria (Missy Tori), Serea (Tweety Bird), Adam, Jr. (Little Adam), Seairra (My Muffin), Serenity, Daygeiana (Day Day), Jacob, Cecillia, Shawn III (Bear), Shaniya (Na Na), Snow (Angel), Jeremii, Titan, Grant, Rashard, Eric, Jr. (Macaulay Culkin), King, Cameron (Cam), Kane, Royalty (Princess), Legend, E’Leccia (Le Le), Bernard (Chingy), Cherish (Cherry), James, Jr. (Shorty), Ca’Liyah (Liyah), Alonzo, Jr. (Moose), Robert, Jr. (Robbie), Chamia (Mimi) and Chyann (ChyChy); great-grandchildren, Keymila, Keyveon, Leila, Leilony, Jeremiah, Railynn, Melody and Robert, Jr. and the rest of her family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; two grandsons, Justise Hairston, Jr. and Tyrell Brady and two granddaughters, Precious Felder and Jezreel Sherman.

The Most High blessed us with such an amazing mom, grandma, family member and friend. We are forever grateful to have had so many happy memories and moments in time and those will allow us to celebrate her after she has moved on to glory. Her effervescence knowledge, beauty, love, and spiritual motivation will be severely missed.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

