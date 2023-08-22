YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Posey, 75, affectionately known as Bob, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Robert was born March 15, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio the youngest son of five children, the son of Simpson and Vivian Posey.

He grew up in Youngstown and was a 1967 graduate of South High School; Robert received his mechanical certification from Choffin Career Center.

After graduating he worked for Buick Youngstown, then on to Choffin Center where he retired after 38 years. While at Choffin Robert made a huge impact on the lives of his students across the city of Youngstown. Robert then went to work for the United States Postal Service for ten years before he decided to retire.

Robert enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a member of the Afro Dogs motorcycle club. He enjoyed working with his hands and an avid tinkerer and loved helping those around him. His family was his life and joy, which was reflected daily. He was a wonderful husband, a great father, a great grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Debra of 48 years; children, Robin Posey (Santina), Crystal Posey-Johnson (Eric) and Virginia Posey; a score of grandchildren, Ceteria Posey, Braylin Farris, Robert Dowdy, Alexus Posey, Cameron Posey, Dominic Posey, Robin Posey, Niya Posey, Natori Scott and Lazinia Layton, as well as a host of great-grandchildren and siblings, Sharon Brewer, Stanley Diggs, Morris Posey and Patricia Adams.

Awaiting his arrival at Heaven’s gate, Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Simpson and Vivian Posey; son, Kelli Posey and grandson, Brian Farris.

The family of Mr. Posey wishes to thank each person for the intentional acts of love and the outpouring of kindness which has been extended to us. The family also expresses great appreciation everyone for the ministries of prayer, peace and presence during our time of loss. Our special thanks to Rev. Gary Frost, Pastor Kenneth Donaldson and the Rising Star family for their compassion and comforting support.

Hebrews 6:10 declares in part, “For God is not unrighteous to forget your work and labor of love, which you have shown toward His name, in that ye have ministered to the saints.” May you be richly and exceedingly blessed!

The Celebration of Life & Legacy Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. You may pay respect to Robert and his family at the public calling hours and viewing which will be held one hour prior at 10:00 a.m. The services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.

The family requests that all material donations in his memory be directed towards the purpose of establishing a scholarship bearing his name to benefit scholars attending Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Ministry of Comfort & Transitional Arrangements were entrusted by the family to J. E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 Office (330) 782.8500.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Robert Posey.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.