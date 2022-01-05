SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Robert Lee Phillips Odem will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Avenue in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Pastor Troy D. Hunter will officiate and Rev. Donald Campbell will deliver the eulogy.

Mr. Odem, 69 of Sharon, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives with excitement and adventure.

Robert was born on April 6, 1952 in Goodwater, Alabama to John L. Odem and Mary Emma (Phillips) Odem, the oldest of eight children.

After graduating from Sharon High School in 1970, Robert was a supervisor At JCPenney. Years later Robert worked for Sharon Paving, Barrella’s Construction and with his father at Odem Contractors. Later, Robert became an entrepreneur, where he worked on many community projects, specializing in the paving industry.

Robert’s pride, however, was in his family, whom he loved to spend time with fishing, hunting and cooking out on the grill. He also loved watching sports, for which he was an all-time-great high school basketball and football player as well.

Robert was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church and he loved helping people.

He was a comedian within himself, loving to laugh and loving life. In his final days Robert informed his family that he trusted in God!

Robert is survived by one daughter, Rosemary Richardson (Chris) Meadville; three brothers, Samuel L. Odem and David L. Odem (the late Tina Odem), both of Sharon and Glenn A. Odem of Hollywood, Florida; three sisters, Annie R. Saunders (the late Rev. Earnest Saunders) of Hermitage, Barnell Jackson (Willie) of Farrell and Jeanette Whitehead (Donald) of Hermitage; five grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Lewis Odem.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 8 at the church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Cards of condolences may be sent to the home of his sister, Annie Saunders, 650 Richmond Drive, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Mr.Robert Lee Phillips Odem.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.