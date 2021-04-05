Robert E. Kellam, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Robert Earl Kellam, Sr. will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Victory Christian Center, 3899 McCartney Road, Coitsville, Ohio.

Mr. Robert Earl Kellam, Sr., of 83 years, gained his wings on Friday, March 26,2021. He was surrounded by his loving family at St. Elizabeth Mercy Hospital.

Robert was affectionately known as “Bob” was born on April 25, 1938 in Dublin, Georgia, a son of the late Willie Mae Whipple and Reverend Homer Lee Kellam.

Robert Kellam, Sr. was a Youngstown State College graduate.

He was a dedicated employee at Commercial Tech, Inc. for 42 years.

He was an excellent, skilled carpenter. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and gardening. He was a fan of Tiger Woods.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Jerry Griffin, Eric (Tracy) Williams Dubois, Derrick “Shane” Dubois, Sophia Dubois, Liza “Nicole” (Timothy) Lewis and Robert Earl Kellam II; his siblings, Theo Stanley, Jr., Freddick and James Stanley, both of Camden New Jersey, Connie Kellam of Youngstown Ohio, Columbus Kellam of Campbell, Ohio and Tommy Stanley of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; 23 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nephew and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Keith Cole and his brothers, Willie Stanley, Albert “Joe” Stanley and Leroy Stanley.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 3, 20201 from 9:00 – 10:00 am. at the church.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Service.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Robert E Kellam, Sr.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.