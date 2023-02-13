FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr. will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Apostolic Faith Church, 3571 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, Ohio.

Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr. was called to his eternal rest Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Jamison Memorial Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania, after a short battle with illness. He was surrounded by his wife and namesake son. Richard was 64 years old.

Richard was born February 23, 1958 in Warren, Ohio to Wiley Walker and Dorothy Richardson Walker.

He was a 1977 graduate of the Warren Western Reserve High School where his name rung throughout the region as one of the local basketball greats. His giant stature standing 6′ 4″ and his electric skills on the court earned him a scholarship to Tennessee State University. Richard, although a talented athlete, ultimately lost his scholarship when he became involved with street life.

Richard was never ashamed of his life because it became his testimony. He spent over 20 years addicted to drugs but his life was a testimony of God‘s grace and delivering power which he would tell any and everyone who would listen. Richard reclaimed his commitment to God in 2004, at which time he met Evangelist Jacqueline Glenn who helped him gain his spiritual strength. That friendship eventually turned into a great love for each other. Richard and “Jacque” married June 5, 2005. From that time until the time Richard met his creator, he spent his days preaching and teaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. Telling his testimony in church but mostly on the street. Richard had a passion and love for street ministry. He also used his position as Residential Counselor to witness to troubled and behaviorally challenged youth and young adults. “Walker” was elevated as an elder in the Church of God in Christ where he served under Superintendent Wilbert G. Hadden. He was appointed the Pastor of Outreach working with PDC (People Deliver through Christ). He also served with the Jurisdictional Evangelistic Department for the 1st Jurisdiction of Western Pennsylvania under Bishop James Miles Foster. Richard served faithfully for many years.

Richard encountered many trials throughout his walk with Christ. Losing his pastor and friend, Elder Hadden, being one of them. He eventually moved from Greater Mt Zion. He traveled and supported many ministries throughout that time but eventually found a home at Greater Apostolic Faith under the leadership of Bishop James L. Tyson. Richard served his Bishop faithfully and was called to elevation as Assistant Pastor and served in that capacity until God called him home. Richard may have lost many things in life but one thing he never lost was his trust and faith in God.

He will always be known for love for the Cleveland Browns. He was a diehard fan.

His anointed and powerful prayer life and his slogan “up with hope, down with dope. Crack kills but Jesus heals!”

Richard leaves the cherish his memory, his wife of 18 years, Jacqueline Marie Walker; three children and two stepchildren, Preston Walker of Boise, Idaho, Richard A. Walker II of Youngstown, Ohio, Robert G. S. Glenn of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Rachel Alexis Moore (Charles) of Warren, Ohio and Kathleen Watkins of Farrell, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren, including his special baby, Taleah Marie Johnson, a.k.a. “Belle” who was his heart and best friend; a special aunt and uncle, Alice Walker and Thomas Walker, of Wheeling, West Virginia as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and a special friend and client, John Walker.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Dorothy Walker; his sister and best friend, Eleanor Jane “Mic” Walker-Davis and a son-in-law, Joel D. Watkins, Jr.

Richard’s soul has been made glad because he would always say “I’m living to see JESUS!”

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church.

~Lovingly submitted by the family of Elder Richard A. Walker, Sr.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

