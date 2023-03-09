YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Richard Lisbon will be held Tuesday, March 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Lisbon departed this life Monday, March 6, 2023 in Boardman, Ohio.

The family will receive fiends Tuesday, March 13 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.