Richard Lee Carey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Richard Lee Carey will be held Tuesday November 2, 2021 at 12 pm at the Jaylex Event Center , 2110 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown. Mr. Carey departed this life October 22, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Carey was born April 21, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of Roosevelt and Lillie Carey.

He was a proud member of the United States Air Force receiving numerous awards.

He was formerly employed as a supervisor with General Motors retiring from the Fischer Body/ Lordstown, Plant after several years.

He enjoyed going to the flea market, collecting antiques and spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 28 years, Sandra Carey; his children, Rashad “Shotty” Pennington, Darlene Kirkland, Rhonda Glover, Kimberley Gunn, Rosalyn Carey, his stepdaughters, Shawntel Oliver, Obiribea Danso-Ayesu, Janay Donaldson; his sister, Alice Kirkland; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other relatives and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ernest “Herky” Carey Sr. and his sister, Nancy Montgomery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday November 2, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

