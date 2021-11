FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Rev. Richard L. Roberts was held Saturday November 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon New Castle Rd. in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Rev. Roberts departed this life Saturday November 13, 2021 surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Interment was in Morefield Cemetery in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements were handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.