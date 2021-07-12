Richard C. Harris, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Richard C. Harris will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at The Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown.

Richard C. Harris of Youngstown, Ohio died peacefully at the age of 60 at Mercy Health Hospital on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Due to his known declining health, he was able to pour out his love, patience, and kindness to his loved ones before going home.

Richard C. Harris was born to William and Beatrice Harris in Youngstown, Ohio in 1961. Richard had 6 siblings (William, Jr., Anthony, Kenneth, Sandra, Denise and Carolyn).

Richard was preceded in death by his older brother, Anthony Harris as he was called home in January 2021. Richard was also preceded in death by his father, William Harris and his mother, Beatrice Harris.

Richard Harris immediately entered the workforce after graduating Wilson High School and didn’t pursue a formal education. He performed various jobs but his proudest employment was working in Radio Sales and Advertising.

Richard wore many hats but his proudest title was loving father and grandfather. He leaves behind a daughter, Javita Alexander who resides in Houston, Texas and a son, Jamaal Alexander who resides in Denver, Colorado. Richard had four grandchildren, one in which he adopted as his daughter, Dakota-Rose Alexander. Also survived by Richard Harris is his ex-spouse, Felicia Alexander.

Richard’s top priority/interest was reading the Bible. He continued to meditate on the Word of God until he departed this earth. Richard was able to pray and take communion with his family two days prior to his death. Other interests of his were fishing, taking walks, going for long car rides/trips and going to the casino. Due to worsening health, these interests couldn’t be performed as often as he wanted.

Richard found peace in knowing his loved ones were safe and doing well. He invested in his “daughter,” Dakota-Rose’s future by ensuring that he saved all that he could so that she has the ability to pursue a formal education.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 17 at 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Interment will be in Belmont Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.