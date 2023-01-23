FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Richard Arlen Pope, Sr. will be held Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church. 500 Sharon New Castle Rd. in Farrell, Pennsylvania. Mr. Pope of Farrell, Pennsylvania passed away Tuesday January 17, 2023 at his home after extended illness. He was 83 years old.

Richard was born on August 26, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Claude Pope, Sr. and Maude Holloway Pope.

Richard graduated from Sharon High School in 1958.

After graduating, Richard went into the Army for six years of service. After returning home, he joined the National Guard for four years of service.

He worked at General America for 20 years upon its closing.

Richard was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Richard’s pastime was playing basketball and was known for his left hand hook shot, tennis, collecting all kinds of movies, drawing and putting puzzles together.

Richard is survived by his seven children, Tracy Pope of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Richard Pope Jr. of Phoenix, Arizona. Valerie (Curtis) Gayle of Durham, North Carolina. Selina Taylor of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Kimberly (Donald) Powell of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Tonya (Michael) Harris of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Bryan (Ashley) Phillips of Sharon, Pennsylvania whom he reared; his sister Rev. Gwendolyn Pope of Sharon, Pennsylvania; 17 grandchildren; one great grandson along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, William, Claude Jr., Raymond and Matthew; three sisters, Virginia (Peaches), Ernestine, Baleria Pope; his son, Kevin Taylor; his granddaughter, Daijaha Taylor. Richard will be truly missed.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. The burial will be at Morefield Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

