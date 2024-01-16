YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Renne Lenelle Smith departed this world on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the age of 63, in the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on February 21, 1960, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the union of Lock and Catherine Charlton.

She was a hardworking individual who dedicated her life to the noble profession of home health aide providing direct care services to those experiencing frail health. Renne’s passion for helping others and her unwavering commitment to her work made her an invaluable asset to the disabled and elderly members of the Youngstown community. Her loving nature and selflessness touched the lives of many, bringing comfort, joy, and peace to those who needed it most.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Renne had many joys in life. She had an insatiable love for bingo and would often spend her evenings competing with friends, savoring every moment of excitement and camaraderie.

Renne also had a refined palate and took great pleasure in indulging in dining experiences. Her ultimate weakness was succulent ribs paired with creamy, flavorful mac & cheese. These culinary delights brought her immense satisfaction and pleasure.

Music was an essential part of Renne’s life, as she wholeheartedly embraced every genre. From soulful melodies to head-bobbing beats, she found solace and peace in the power of music. It was a source of inspiration that accompanied her throughout life’s ups and downs.

Renne was a fiercely protective and devoted family woman. Her sons Lorin Charlton, Chris Leon Smith and Curtis Charlton, along with her stepchildren Terry Lee and Sherri Lee, held a special place in her heart, and she took immense pride in his accomplishments. Her 25 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren brought her so much joy, and she found infinite happiness in showering them with love and affection. Renne cherished moments each spent with her family, creating lasting memories that will be treasured forever.

In her leisure time, Renne was an avid supporter of the Pittsburgh Steelers, proudly donning the team colors to cheer them on. Additionally, she found solace in the retail therapy that accompanied her shopping excursions. She had a refined taste for quality. With no filters, Renne fearlessly spoke her mind, imparting her wisdom, thoughts and opinions without hesitation.

Renne’s legacy will be forged by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Additionally, she will be deeply missed but lovingly remembered by her sisters Lowrine Charlton, Devita Charlton, Vercynore West, Minnie Charlton, Linda Weaver, Sandra Carey, and Sherry Ann Jackson; and brother Van Young. Renne’s presence will forever be felt in the hearts of her loved ones.

Renne was welcomed at the gates of Heaven by her parents; husband Curtis Smith, Sr.,; daughter Jamie Charlton; sons Lawrence Neal Charlton & Gerjuan Allan Charlton and brother Ricky Charlton.

We will gather to celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the impact she had on those around her. The funeral service to honor and celebrate Renne’s life will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Prior to the service, which will be officiated by Rev. Lewis Macklin, a public viewing will take place from 9:00 a.m. She will be interred at Tod Homestead Cemetery for her final resting place.

Renne Lenelle Smith, with her vibrant spirit and unwavering love, has left an indelible mark on all those blessed enough to have known her. May she rest in eternal peace, knowing that her memory will continue to inspire and uplift for generations to come.

With hearts of appreciation, The Smith Family elected to entrust the Ministry of Comfort and After-Care Arrangements to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, 2234 Glenwood Ave, Youngstown, OH, 330-782-8500.

