FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mrs. Renee Y. Matthews will be held Saturday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Cedar Ave Church of God, 1045 Cedar Avenue in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Matthews departed this life Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

