YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Reggie Allen, Jr. will be held Saturday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Allen departed this life on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

He was born on June 20, 1976, in Youngstown, Ohio. He is the son of Reggie Allen, Sr. and Delphine Wainwright Allen.

Reggie graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown, Ohio.

He worked at Modern Windows for 12 years.

He enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. He never hesitated to let people know that he loved them. He loved sports and was a life-long 49ers fan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Reggie, Sr. and Delphine; sister, Regina Marie Allen; brothers, Louis Carl Allen, Sr. (Tomicia), Randolph Allen, Rudolph Allen and Benjamin Lewis; special aunt, Annie Moncriet; a host of other aunts and uncles, nieces cousins and workers.

He was preceded in death by two of his children; his grandparents, Louis Wainwright and Doris Wainwright Mack, Reverend Andrew Allen and Mildren Allen; special aunt, Kim Wainwright and very close cousins, Tim and Nathaniel Moncrief.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 14, at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

