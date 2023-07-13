FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Evangelist Rebecca Moore-Boatwright, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

She was born on June 26, 1961 in Pittsburg, Mississippi to Sam and Eva Moore.

She then relocated to Chicago, Illinois, where she spent most of her young adult life. In the mid 70’s, Rebecca relocated to Farrell, Pennsylvania, where she gave birth to her first two children, Earicka and Randy.

She began her spiritual journey at Greater Mt. Zion, Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop Otis Alexander, where she met and married Willie “Boo” Boatwright. This union resulted in three beautiful daughters, Clarissa, Jessica, and Justina. Rebecca, affectionally called Becky, spent her professional career in Human Service Work, a volunteer in Farrell Elementary School, and a direct health care provider for many of the senior saints, including Mother Virginia Alexander.

Evangelist Rebecca Boatwright’s spiritual journey was multifaceted. She began her work in the ministry at Greater Mt. Zion in the Music Ministry, the Youth Department, and the Outreach Ministry where she was mentored by the late Bishop Otis and Mother Virginia Alexander. After the transition of Bishop Alexander, Missionary Rebecca remained faithful to the ministry. She served under Supt. Wilbert G. Hadden in many capacities such as Sunday School Teacher, Purity Advisor, Nursing Home Ministry, and established the Singles Ministry as well as the return of Noon Day Prayer. It should also be noted that during a brief departure from Greater Mt. Zion to Temple of Praise, Church of God in Christ, under the pastorate of Bishop Melvin T. Baker, she was rewarded her Evangelist Missionary’s license. Upon her return to Greater Mt. Zion, under the current leadership of Pastor Tyrone and Co Pastor Tracy Steals, EVANGELIST Rebecca came back with a fervent and committed desire for prayer. Prayer was and has always been HER LIFE. Her closing of every prayer that she prayed says it all…….”And when You do these things, we will never take credit for ourselves, but we will say look at what the Lord has done and it is marvelous in our eyes.”

She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters; Clarissa Boatwright, Jessica Boatwright and Justina (Darwin) Crumby; one son; Randy Washington, all of Mercer County: two brothers; Charles Moore of Sharon and Michael Moore of West Virginia: a special sister; Lois Barlow: a benevolent friend; Jacqueline Walker: a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, granddaughters and her “favorite person”, her grandson Isaac a.k.a. “Boom Boom.”

Preceding her in death are her parents; Sam and Eva Moore; three sisters; Cebenna Newby, Shirley Pendleton, and Ruth Pendleton; five brothers; Darry Moore, Freddy Moore, Danny Moore, Roger Pendleton, and Robert Pendleton and two nieces; Martina Holmes and Patricia Pendleton.

A homegoing memorial celebration will be held in honor of Ms. Rebecca Boatwright Monday July 17, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church of God In Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Arrangements are being handled by the J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

Send flowers to the service of Ms. Rebecca Boatwright

A television tribute will air Friday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.