CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Life and Legacy of Mr. Ray Tyrone Dansby.

Ray Tyrone Dansby was born on December 26, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late George Dansby and the late Lillian Dansby.

Ray graduated from McKinley High School and then worked at The Timken Company where he retired after close to 40 years.

Ray was a jack of all trades and often busy doing various things. As an entrepreneur, he led a lawn care business and also owned several rental properties. As a hobbyist and enthusiast, Ray had a fathomless interest in workshops, building tools, machines, and equipment. He also had a passion for restoration of classic cars and owned several favored classics of his own. As a knowledgeable and skillful handyman, Ray was a great resource for information and enlightened anyone in need who sought out his help. He was an avid traveler and often vacationed with family and friends to various places of beautiful wonder. As a lover of dress hats and flavorful wines, Ray enjoyed growing his collection of both. Ray loved to eat! He frequented favorite restaurants around town and conveyed his upbeat and amiable personality to everyone. He built many friendships and family memories while congregating around a table of food. Through an infectious smile and sense of humor, Ray was a straight shooter, never afraid to tell you what was on his mind. He was sincere and comedically down to earth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lillian Dansby; his brother, Melvin Dansby and his daughter, Raemonda (Rae Rae) Dansby.

He leaves to mourn, a devoted daughter, Dawntreva (Treva) Dansby; one sister, Brenda E. Keith; brother, Alvin (Joanne) West; six grandchildren, Raemar Hogsett, Dominique Dansby, Raejean Lucius, Travis Lucius, Tavis Lucius and Najee Lyon; seven great-grandchildren; nephews, Darnell (Stephanie) Mumford, Denmark West and Justin Dansby; niece, Samonia Mumford and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. Ray will be greatly missed and was the joy to many. As a very social man, he had a plethora of special friends who shared unforgettable memories with him.

Arrangements handled by Washington Funeral Home.

