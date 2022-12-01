YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor or Mr. Rasheum Robert Evans will be held Friday, December 2, 2002 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Evans affectionately known to his family and friends as “New York’s Own” departed this life Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.