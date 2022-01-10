YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Raquel Larae Sanders will be held Monday, January 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Temple Emmanuel SDA Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

Ms. Sanders 45 of Columbus, entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.

Raquel was born December 30, 1975 in Youngstown, a daughter of Bonnie Slaughter and Dr. Derrick Moffett.

Raquel L was a proud high school student of South High School, which then of school consolidation, she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1994.

Raquel then pursued her career in healthcare, where she then relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 2007. She then became an employee of WestPark Rehabilitation Center in 2007 as a patient care nursing assistant which she loved caring and bonding with her patients, then presently she was promoted as a central supply and staffing coordinator.

Raquel was a loving, fun-filled, jokester with a big bright smile and a distinguished laugh that brings life to a room. Her hobbies she enjoyed was playing poker, bingo, attending comedy shows and going to R&B music concerts, especially those of which included her favorite artist of all time, Bobby Brown witj New Edition. She also was known for being an extraordinary sports fan where she was a die hard fan for Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers. Raquel also was a supportive sister in her longtime childhood sisterhood group, SouthsideSweets and a part of her adulthood sisterhood group, The Contableetas. Lastly, Raquel loved spending time and having fun with her loving family and supporting her children in their upcoming endeavors and being Grandma Piña to her grandsons.

Raquel leaves to cherish her loving memory her parents, Bonnie Slaughter of Warren, Ohio and Derrick (Crystal) Moffett of Saint Cloud, Florida; her children: two beautiful daughters, Jazmin Young aka Mossy and Jamiyah Young aka MyMy and one handsome son, JaJuantae Young aka Poohk and two grandsons, JaMere Johnson and August Noble, all of Columbus, Ohio. She also leaves two brothers, Rodney(Keyonna) Slaughter of Warren, Ohio and Derrick Moffett II of Cincinnati, Ohio; two sisters, Catrice and Courtney Moffett, both of Youngstown, Ohio, as well as a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, dearest cousins, family and close friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 10 from 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

