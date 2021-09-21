Quinn Marvin Caffey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Quinn Marvin Caffey, 60, will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Caffey departed this life Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his residence in Youngstown, Ohio.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 22. 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

