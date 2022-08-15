FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ, 1825 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Preston Grear, Jr., passed away at his residence on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Preston Grear, Jr., was born on July 21, 1928, in Lafayette, Alabama, a son to Preston Grear, Sr. and Annie Mae Finley Grear.

At the age of 16, Preston moved from Columbus, Georgia, with his family to Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Preston graduated from Farrell Senior High School.

He then proceeded to work at Westinghouse Electric Corporation for three years in the Laborer Receiving and Shipping Department from 1948 – 1951. He also worked with his father Preston, Sr. and his brother Richard in the family auto repair shops.

Preston proudly served in the United States Army as a PFC from 1951 – 1953 and received an honorable discharge.

Preston then went to work at Westinghouse as a furnace operator until he retired around 1985.

Preston loved to go to the flea markets, watch old movies, go out to eat, especially the Golden Coral and Wendy’s on Fridays with his brother, brother-in-law, nephew and son. Preston loved to walk and you could see him walking in Sharon, Farrell and Hermitage.

On December 26, 1951, Preston married Janet Mae Davis. Their union produced three children named Clifford, Clifton and Scuownyuier (Penny).

Preston leaves to forever cherish his memories, a son, Clifford Grear of Sharon, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Scuownyuier (Penny) Stringfield of Willard, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Thelton (Shannon) Stringfield, Jr., of Clinton, North Carolina, Sheila Stringfield of Willard, North Carolina, Courtney (David) Halfhill of East Liverpool, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Ava Stringfield and Thelton Stringfield III of Clinton, North Carolina and a host of relatives and friends.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Clifton Grear; two brothers, Edward and Hugh Richard Grear and two sisters, Ann Margaret Scarbrough and Elizabeth Kurtz.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Cards can be sent to his daughter: Mrs. Scuownyuier (Penny) Stringfield, 301 Stringfield Road, Willard, N.C. 28478.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. Preston Grear Jr.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.